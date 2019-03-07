City planners refuse proposal for 74 unit residential development at Castlegar

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a residential development of 74 homes in Castlegar have been turned down.

The project led by Altitude Distributions Ltd would have involved a mix of terraced, semi-detached, apartments and duplex units.

City planners stated the proposed development is not adequate in terms of poor layout and uniformity in unit design.

It’s also stated that it unsatisfactorily addresses the public realm and has missed opportunities for a sustainable level of density, unit mix and permeability.

In their refusal, planners also state the development contravenes the city development plan standards in relation to the prevention of overlooking of adjacent lands.