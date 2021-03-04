City planners refuse application to retain mobile coffee van at site in Salthill

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have refused an application to retain a mobile coffee van in Salthill.

The proposal led by Mc Hugh Property Holdings Ltd sought the retention of an adapted mobile vehicle for the sale of hot drinks and snacks at a site in Pollnarooma West.

City planners turned down the retention application based on four main considerations.

One states the retention of the van on lands specifically zoned for recreational and amenity purposes does not fall within any of the zoning categories or uses which would be open for consideration.

It’s also stated it would result in poor contextual reference to the existing high quality coastal environment and the existing built form at the location.