City planners’ refusal of proposal to install telecommunications infrastructure on rooftop faces appeal

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The city council’s refusal of a plan to install new antennae and transmission dishes at Prospect Hill has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The application led by OnTower Ireland Ltd would be located at Prospect Hill, Bothar Na Mban and Bothar Irwin.

It would involve an installation to a roof development of seven antennae and two transmission dishes on supporting poles.

It was turned down by city planners in January which concerns the development would detrimentally affect the amenity of those living on site.

In its first party appeal, the applicant argues the area and its immediate environs has been identified as an area that requires additional telecommunications infrastructure to provide for current and future wireless coverage needs.

It is further argued it has been designed to meet the aims and objectives of national, regional and local planning policy

An Bord Pleanála is due to issue its decision in June.