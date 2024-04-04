City planners receive raft of letters supporting transformation of Tonerys Bar in Bohermore into hotel

Share story:

City planners have received a large volume of submissions from residents in Bohermore – fully backing plans to convert Tonerys Bar into a hotel.

The plans would see the existing pub demolished to make way for a 182 bed hotel.

Most of the letter of support to the planning section at City Hall are simple and consist of just a few lines.

They generally welcome the hotel as a positive development for the community, to bring more visitors and create more jobs.

But while the overwhelming majority of submissions are positive, the project is not without its detractors – who lodged far more comprehensive documents.

The hotel would offer no car parking at all – and that’s something several residents say is highly unrealistic, and will lead to serious congestion in Bohermore, and Forster Court behind the site.

One local submission claims it’s not a hotel but effectively a hostel, given it has no bar or restaurant – and thus has no benefit for local residents.

That was backed by An Taisce who went as far as saying that its description as a “high quality hotel” was misleading and it will offer nothing to the local community.

City planners are due to make a decision on the project in the coming weeks.