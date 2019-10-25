City planners issue split decision on proposal for significant changes at Meyrick Hotel in Eyre Square

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have issued a split decision on a proposal for significant changes at Hotel Meyrick in the heart of Eyre Square.

The application is led by Mt Mono Trading.

City planners has backed a section of the proposal which sets out to make amendments to the ground floor layout including reconfiguration of the bathroom, as well as alterations to the layout at fourth floor level.

Planners have however refused a proposal to change the use of the fifth floor from an existing leisure centre to 13 bedrooms.

A plan to build an additional sixth floor containing six bedrooms has also been turned down.

Planners stated if granted it would result in the repurposing and extension of the life of a modern extension which is unsympathetic to the original building which is a protected structure

It was also stated that the proposal fails to make any contribution to an area designated for regeneration.