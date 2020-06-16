City planners consider proposal to change use of former Paul Costelloe Eyre Square unit to coffee shop

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners are considering a proposal to change the use of the former Dunnes Stores – Paul Costelloe Living Shop at Eyre Square, to a coffee shop.

Better Value Unlimited Company is leading the application to change the vacant unit at 40 Eyre Square to a café/restaurant.

This would also involve a take-away delivery offer at ground floor level with associated storage and office space at first floor.

The proposed development is located within Eyre Square Architectural Conservation area.

City planners are due to make a decision next month.