City planners back proposal for high-rise student block on Headford Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have given their backing to a proposal for a major high rise student accommodation development on the Headford road.

The proposed eight storey development adjacent to Galway Retail Park is set to see the creation of 254 student beds, four retail units and a gym.

The application is being led by Cleverson Ltd and is set to include a mix of one and two bed studio apartments along with four, five, six and seven bed units across six floors.

The plans would also see the demolition of an existing ESB unit enclosure and the creation of a 2,385 square metre development.

City planners have approved the proposal with 28 conditions attached.

One states Levels 2 to 6 are to be used for student accommodation or accommodation related to a higher education institute during the academic year or as visitor accommodation during the academic holiday periods.

The development is not to be used as permanent residential accommodation, or as a hotel or hostel.

It’s also stated that the management and maintenance of the development, including public realm, are to be the responsibility of a management company.