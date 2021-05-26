City planners approve proposal for major urban regeneration project on lands adjacent to Ceannt Station

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have approved a proposal for a major urban regeneration project on lands adjacent to Ceannt Station.

The Augustine Hill scheme is led by Galway developer Gerry Barrett and is being financed by Summix Capital.

Augustine Hill is a €320 million mixed use development with substantial residential, retail and leisure components.

It had set out to deliver 378 residential units, a new city-centre pedestrian shopping precinct, four new public squares, 11 new streets and a number of public performance spaces.

The plan also provides for a six screen multiplex cinema and parking for 620 cars.

The plans were lodged with City Hall in February by applicant Seagullpoint Limited together with an Environmental Impact Assessment report and a Natura Impact Statement.

City planners have now backed the majority of the application subject to an extensive list of 53 conditions.

One states the period during which the development is to be carried out is 10 years.

The developer is to pay Galway City Council over €4 million before the commencement of works in accordance with the Development Contribution Scheme.

Permission has been refused for a number of residential towers at Block 9 due to excessive height, scale and massing.

The permitted portion of Block 9 is to be amended in layout and scale by the relocation of the southern building line.