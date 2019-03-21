City planners approve major development at former Crown equipment site

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Approval has been granted for a mixed use development at the former Crown Equipment site in the east of the city.

The development is located at the junction of Monivea Road and Joyce’s Road in Mervue.

The proposed development comprises Phase 1 of a mixed-use scheme and forms part of a larger landholding which extends to over 51 thousand square metres.

This includes five blocks of commercial offices which range in height from 3 to 6 stories over ground floor level.

There would also be a hotel development with five floors over ground floor level, comprising 175 no. bedrooms, conferencing facilities and restaurant/bar areas.

There would also be public realm and landscaping works, including pedestrian and cyclist linkages.

City planners have attached 27 conditions.

These include a stipulation that the period during which the development is carried out is within seven years of the final grant of permission.

It’s also stated the offices must be limited to a number of uses including data processing, software development, information technology and research and development.

Planners also state the central square area is to be made available for use as a local events space or an occasional market place.