City parade to commemorate the First Dáil

Written by on 10 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A parade to mark the 100th anniversary of the First Dáil will take place in the city later this month.

The event, hosted by An Taibhdhearc, the national Irish language theatre, will take place on Monday the 21st of January – commencing at Middle Street at 2.50pm.

The parade will include actors playing Teachtaí Dála and members of the Tulla Pipe Band from Clare.

It will be followed by a re-enactment of the first Dáil meeting in front of the Tower at Eyre Square Shopping centre.

More at 4

