City officials urged to revitalise Galway’s retail sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling on the local authority to introduce measures to revitalise Galway’s central retail sector.

Social Democrats city councillor Owen Hanley says there have been a number of high profile shop closures in recent weeks which he argues is indicative of a wider problem facing many retailers in Galway.

These challenges include the growing trend towards online shopping.

Councillor Hanley suggests city centre retail areas need to be redesigned to deliver a more enjoyable, social and pleasant experience if they are to be sustained into the future….