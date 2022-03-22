City officials urged to remove gorse from behind residential sites in Ballyburke and Ballymoneen Road area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City council officials are being urged to clear the gorse from behind residential sites in the Ballyburke and Ballymoneen Road areas.

Councillor Donal Lyons is making the call following a large gorse fire in the area on Saturday night.

One resident living in the neighbourhood said she woke to see a wall of fire approach towards the back of her home.

She told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks she left the house with her three young children as fire services took swift action to bring it under control.

Councillor Donal Lyons told the programme action needs to be taken to remove gorse from the area where homes are being built.

