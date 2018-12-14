City officials urged to extend bike scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City officials have been urged to expand the bike scheme to areas where people ‘want’ to use it.

The matter was raised at City Hall where councillor Pearce Flannery raised a motion to have the Coke Zero scheme expanded to Salthill and Knocknacarra by May 2019.

Officials advised that eight new stations were introduced last year, leading to a 75 percent increase in trips.

