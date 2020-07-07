City officials urged to consult with Salthill traders over plan for cycling paths at Prom

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City officials have been urged to lead a full and detailed consultation with members of the Salthill Village committee over plans to introduce cycle lanes at the Prom.

The measure is being proposed on a temporary basis by the city mobility team in a bid to encourage cycling as part of the response to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Local area councillors met with Salthill traders on Sunday to discus their concerns over the resulting loss of an estimated 260 parking spaces along the Prom and at Seapoint.

At a meeting of the city council, Fianna Fail councillor Peter Keane passed a motion calling for consultation with the Salthill village committee.

He told Galway Talks that while local councillors support cycling infrastructure, it cannot be at the cost of local business at a time when many are struggling to keep their doors open.

He says options need to be discussed if a compromise is to be reached…