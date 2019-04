Galway Bay fm newsroom – City officials are being urged to ensure a long-term vacant site located in Clybaun Heights is cleaned up and maintained.

City councillor Donal Lyons says the area opposite homes in The Rise is the only site in Clybaun Heights which has not yet been developed.

The city estate is nearly 40 years old.

At 10, hear councillor Lyons who says action needs to be taken by the local authority to ensure the owner cleans up the area…