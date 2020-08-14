City officials to present final plans for cross-city Bus Connect project in September

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway city councillors will be presented with the final plans for a new cross-city Bus Connect project next month.

The proposal includes a bus priority route, with cross city links from University Road to the Dublin Road and from University Road to Browne Roundabout behind UHG.

An inner city access route from Lough Atalia to the Headford Road, and an orbital access network around the city centre are also included.

A corridor linking the western and eastern suburbs of the city would contain high-quality footpaths, pedestrian crossings, segregated cycle facilities, and priority for public transport.

Under the plans, car traffic which does not have a specific destination in the city centre would no longer travel into the medieval core of the city.

Meanwhile, the cross-city link would support new public transport routes in the city, so that more homes, schools and businesses are within 10 minutes walk of a high-frequency bus service.

The first section of plans was presented to the city council last month, with the remainder to be unveiled at the September plenary meeting.