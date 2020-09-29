City officials investigate concerns over change to footpath at Westwood in Dangan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City officials are investigating concerns over an unannounced change to a footpath at the newly redeveloped Westwood accommodation complex in Dangan.

It comes as local residents have raised concerns after a section of the footpath was removed from outside the student complex, and replaced by a temporary, higher walkway.

A spokesperson for Galway City Council has confirmed that the Local Authority’s Planning and Roads Department is looking into the issues raised.

Local Councillor Eddie Hoare has been in contact with the developers, Bam Building, and says revised plans for the footpath, which include hand railings and wheelchair access to the building’s Spar shop, have been presented by the developers

He says that other concerns regarding the development remain however