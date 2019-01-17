City officials argue upgrade of Kirwan roundabout will reduce traffic delays in oral hearing regarding CPO

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic modelling results show there will be an overall reduction in delays and queuing at Kirwan roundabout with the provision of the proposed junction

upgrade.

That’s one of the arguments presented by city council officials at the opening of the oral hearing today concerning the CPO for the Kirwan roundabout.

The hearing has noted that four private properties will be impacted by the project including the Menlo Park hotel, a bed and breakfast, a residence, and a partially constructed residential site.

The oral hearing opened before An Bord Pleanala inspector Gillan Kane today and continues at the Maldron Hotel at Sandy Road.

The upgrade works would see the replacement of the existing 5-arm roundabout with a new 4-arm junction which would be signalised and integrated with the urban traffic control room.

As part of the scheme, a public right of way across the existing roundabout is to be extinguished and replaced with a green open spaced area within the traffic light junction arrangement.

The land take for the scheme is over one hectare.

City council officials advised that should the CPO be confirmed by An Bord Pleanala, the city council would then move on to negotiate the level of compensation with the individual landowners.

Opening the evidence, engineer Eamon Daly spoke on behalf of Galway City Council stating that the scheme is needed due to collisions and safety, traffic demand, network integration and pedestrian facilities.

The hearing heard argument that that there have been a total of 18 recorded collisions at Kirwan roundabout between 2005 and 2014, and that the roundabout suffers greatly from congestion operating over capacity during the morning and evening peak periods.

Evidence of rat running was also cited through both the residential and industrial areas.

Officials stated that investment is essential to provide a junction which will provide for large traffic demand and discourage rat running through adjacent areas.

A number of objectors are also making their submission today with many concerns including a fear that rat-runs will increase when commuters are faced with additional traffic lights, and that local residents will be landlocked.

The hearing continues and we’ll have a full report on FYI Galway from 5 this evening.