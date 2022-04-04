City-native HSE Chief Operations Officer resigns and moves to VHI

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Chief Operations Officer with the HSE and city-native Anne O’ Connor has resigned to take up a role with private health insurer VHI.

She’s been appointed as Managing Director VHI Health and Well Being.

Ms O’ Connor has been a key figure in the Health Service Executive’s response to the Covid 19 pandemic.

She’s worked with the HSE since 1995, becoming National Director for Mental Health in 2014 and National Director for Community Operations in 2018.

HSE chief Paul Reid has paid tribute to Ms O’Connor for her extraordinary contribution to the health service during her time with the organisation.

He says she not only led the operations of the health service through a period of great challenge and pressure in her role as Chief Operations Officer, but did so while retaining an unwavering commitment to high quality and continuous improvement.