City motorists warned to expect traffic chaos as road closure imposed at Wellpark

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Wellpark Road outbound remains closed as Galway City Council repair crews work to fix a road structural failure.

A section of the road outside Galway Community College at Moneenageisha has given way due to issues associated with a faulty water main.

Irish Water and Galway City Council began work yesterday afternoon to repair a burst watermain on the Dublin Road outside the G Hotel.

However, earlier this afternoon, authorities were forced to close the outbound lane of the Wellpark Road due to a structural issue with the road surface.

A section of the outbound lane next to the Moneenageisha traffic lights has given way due to issues associated with the faulty watermain identified yesterday.

The closure has resulted in traffic chaos across most main routes in the area, with the outbound lanes of Moneenageisha Road, Tuam road, Lough Atalia, College and Dublin roads all suffering major tailbacks.

There is currently no ETA on when the road will reopen according to a spokesperson from Galway City Council.