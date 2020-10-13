City Mobility Team presents plans to reduce traffic flow on Middle Street

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway City Mobility Team is seeking to significantly reduce the amount of cars that travel through Middle Street.

Proposals presented by the planning team aim to transform the route into a shared surface with pedestrian priority.

The proposed changes include reversing the current traffic flow on Middle Street, Cross Street, Flood Street and Abbeygate Street Lower.

Under the plans the area would only be accessible by taking a left turn on Merchants Road and then continuing in one direction to exit via Flood Street – with the majority of traffic designed to travel through St Augustine Street.

The proposal is due to come before Councillors at a plenary meeting in the coming weeks.

Fine Gael councillor and Head of the Transport SPC Eddie Hoare says the measures would benefit the whole area if adopted….