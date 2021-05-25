City mobility dashboard reveals travel patterns returning to pre-COVID levels

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council’s Mobility Dashboard has revealed that travel patterns are returning to pre-Covid levels.

The new online resource, which includes real-time journey times, the number of cars moving through the city on a given day and travel alerts, has revealed a significant uptick in activity over recent weeks.

According to the resource, traffic movements are increasing significantly on the N6 Bothar na dTreabh, with daily totals approaching 23,000 vehicles.

That compares to daily totals of just over 11,000 vehicles for the same period last year, and up to 25,000 vehicles per day pre-Covid.

Meanwhile, movements are also up across parks, retail, workplaces and public transport.

Galway City Council Senior Executive Engineer Susan Loughnane says footfall is also up across the city – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour