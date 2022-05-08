City meeting to mark centenary of Galway Soviet in 1922

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A public meeting will take place tomorrow to mark the centenary of the Galway Soviet.

In May 1922, the Galway Town Tenant’s League embarked on a series of large protests that were reported in the local press as ‘The Soviet at Galway’.

They were putting pressure on the Provisional Government to build more local authority houses and freeze evictions.

NUIG historian, Dr. John Cunningham, will explore those involved, describe the events of the week, and consider them in the context of wider developments in Ireland.

The public meeting will take place at Áras na nGael, Dominick Street, tomorrow evening at 7pm.