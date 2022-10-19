City meeting to mark 10th anniversary of death of Savita Halappanavar at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in the city next week to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of Savita Halappanavar at UHG.

The event is organised by feminist movement ROSA and the local branch of the Socialist Party.

31-year-old Savita died at UHG on October 28th, 2012 from sepsis, after an abortion was denied on legal grounds.

The meeting will take place at Richardsons Bar Eyre Square on Monday evening at 7pm.

Activist Harper Cleves will be speaking at the event – and says 10 years on, we still have a long way to go when it comes to abortion rights.

It comes as a march to remember Savita and call for reforms to abortion legislation will take place in Dublin Saturday week, October 29th.

The march will set off from the Garden of Remembrance at 1PM, and make its way to Leinster House.