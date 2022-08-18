City meeting to explore stories of historical shipwrecks along Galway coast

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A tragedy that unfolded when locals tried to save a schooner found abandoned off Lettermullen in 1878.

And a crew that departed the Claddagh in 1876 and were swept out to sea, only to end up in New York.

Just two stories of shipwrecks to be explored at a public meeting at Claddagh Hall in the city at 7.30 this evening.

The event is organised by the Galway Hooker Sailing Club as part of Heritage Week.

John Cunningham will be telling the tale of the four Galway men who left the Claddagh in November 1876.