City meeting to discuss benefits of Waterford Greenway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in the city tomorrow to discuss the benefits of the Waterford Greenway.

The event – which is organised by the Galway Urban Greenway Alliance – will hear of the economic benefits the amenity has brought to the area.

It’ll hear from the CEO of Dungarven and West Waterford Chamber of Commerce, who will discuss the development of the Waterford Greenway and it’s positive impact on the region.

The Galway Urban Greenway Alliance argues that 22 thousand people live within 2km of the Barna to Dangan Greenway – and a Connemara Greenway could be part of the solution to Galway’s chronic traffic issues.

The public meeting will take place at the Salthill Hotel tomorrow afternoon at 4.