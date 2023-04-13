City meeting to discuss alleged “double standards” of Joe Biden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting is set to take place in the city tomorrow, to discuss the alleged “double standards” of US President Joe Biden. (14/4)

The event is organised by People Before Profit, and comes as Mr. Biden continues his four-day visit to Ireland.

The party says while Joe Biden is supporting Ukraine against Russia, the US also arms Israel against Palestine, and Saudi Arabia against Yemen.

The public meeting takes place at Áras na nGael at Dominick Street tomorrow at 7pm.

Organiser Denman Rooke explains what they’ll be focusing on.