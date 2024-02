City medtech secures investment of €6.4m to advance revolutionary stroke treatment

A city-based medtech firm has secured investment of €6.4m to advance a revolutionary new stroke treatment.

Ceroflo will use the latest funding to advance an innovative stent that works to prevent one of the leading causes of stroke.

That’s Intracranial atherosclerotic disease – or IACD.

The €6.4m will now allow Ceroflo to bring the stent to 30 patients in the first human trials.