11 March 2024

City media firm named best digital agency in Connacht for second year running

A city-based media firm has been named the best digital agency in Connacht for the second year running.

GK Media, based at Ballybrit, took the award at the national Business All-Star Awards.

The firm was founded in 2013 and has since expanded to a team of five across a range of specialities.

Managing Director Garry Kelly says they’re delighted to have their work recognised.

He says they had to dig deeper and expand their services in order to net the award for a second time.

