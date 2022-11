Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city councillors have voted to pass a motion which looks to provide relief to hard-pressed businesses.

The proposal seeks to defer the national rates revaluation process, which will see some business’ rates increase from January 2024.

A large majority of councillors supported the motion brought forward by Mayor Clodagh Higgins, which will now go to Government.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Mayor Higgins, explains why she brought the proposal: