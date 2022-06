Galway Bay fm newsroom – A long-running dispute over the use of Galway Coach Station by private operators appears to be coming to an end.

A dispute over payments had resulted in coaches collecting and dropping off passengers on the road outside the building.

Galway Coach Station says as of midnight, City Link has now resumed normal services.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Operations Manager Oisin O’ Brien says several other operators have also been issued contracts.