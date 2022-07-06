City language school calls for state funding to support free English lessons for Ukrainians

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city language school is calling on the Government to provide funding to meet the enormous demand for English lessons from Ukrainian refugees.

Galway Language School, based at Bridge Mills, is providing free classes during the summer months.

But it says it cannot meet the huge demand for the lessons, which it argues will help refugees to integrate and take up jobs in many sectors.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Director Patrick Creed says the state urgently needs to provide support.