City Labour Councillor encourages engagement on inner harbour development

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway residents should ensure their voices are heard on the proposed Inner Harbour development, which will have a radical impact on the future of the city.

That’s the message from Labour Councillor for Galway City-West, Níall McNelis.

Councillor McNelis was speaking following a briefing for local Labour members on Thursday evening, which was addressed by Port of Galway CEO, Conor O’Dowd.

The plans relate primarily to use of the existing Port area, should the current plans for a new ‘outer harbour’ be approved.

Covering 17 acres, the proposal encompasses space for commercial, cultural, and hospitality uses, along with housing and outdoor areas.

Speaking this morning, Councillor McNelis said that this was a great opportunity for voices to be heard and can be positive impact on the future of the city.

The consultation process is open until 16 June at galway-harbour.com.