City kite flying event to raise awareness of men’s mental health

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People from across Galway are being invited to the city tomorrow to fly a kite for men’s mental health.

The event is a tribute to those who have lost their lives in the River Corrib and aims to create a powerful visual spectacle of support for men and boys of all ages.

Organisers are hoping to put several hundred kites in the sky and all proceeds will go to mental health charity Jigsaw.

The event will get underway (Sunday, June 16th) at South Park tomorrow afternoon at mid-day.

Organiser Stephen Walton says while it’s a serious topic, it will be a fun event for everyone who takes part.