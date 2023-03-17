City kicks off biggest-ever parade while towns acorss the county enjoy festivities

Today’s parade in Galway city is to be its biggest ever, with almost 3,000 people taking part in the festivities.

Meanwhile, parades will be taking place right across the county throughout the day.

Galway city’s parade will have two grand marshalls, Connacht Rugby’s Andy Friend, and 11 year old Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane.

Some of the groups participating include Macnas, 1st Port of Galway Sea Scouts, Ability West, Funky Drums School, and all the way from Tampa Florida, Krewe of Europa.

The parade will kick off at 11:30AM, beginning on University Road and wrapping up at Bóthar Na mBan.

Eyre Square will play host to a variety of musicians, with live performances from 2:30PM today until Sunday evening.

Elsewhere, people from all over Galway have been getting in touch with us with details on their local parade.

People in Headford can enjoy celebrations from midday with music on St George’s Square.

Streets in the town will close from 12:30PM, to make way for the Kids Tractor Run first, followed by the main parade then from 12:45PM.

In Portumna, the parade gets underway at midday from the Mart car park on Dominic Street.

Crowds will be entertained before and after the parade with live music on stage.

In Mountbellew, the parade kicks off from midday while Gort’s friendship-themed parade gets started from Church Street at 12:45.

Loughrea’s parade will get unerway at 1PM, proceeding around by the Westbridge to the Viewing Stand on Main Street.

In Oughterard, the parade will also kick off at 1PM, with traffic diversions in place until 2:45PM, with the parade wrapping up at 3PM.

Castleblakeney’s parade will get underway in the village at 1:15PM and its theme is “a celebration of agriculture in the village – past and present”.

Moycullen’s parade is beginning at 2PM while festivites get underway in Ballinasloe at 2PM, first passing Society Street.

In Craughwell, Grand marshall Gerry Cloonan will lead the parade, which will kick off from the community hall at 2PM.

The route will make its way up to the village green, which will play host to music, food, dance and facepainting.

People are being reminded to drive carefully, dress for the weather and safely enjoy the festivites.

From all of us here in the newsroom at Galway Bay FM – Happy St Patrick’s Day.