City Joint Policing committee to hear call for clamp down on anti social behaviour at Rahoon Cemetery

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The next meeting of the city joint policing committee will hear a call for increased Garda resources in a bid to clamp down on ongoing anti-social behaviour at Rahoon cemetery.

Fine Gael city councillor Eddie Hoare says such anti-social behaviour is impacting many areas such as Rahoon, Lenaboy Castle, Mutton Island and Terryland waterworks.

He told Galway Talks that although extra fencing has been erected, anti-social behaviour continues at Rahoon cemetery and is causing significant emotional distress for the families involved.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news: