City house prices up almost 9 percent since last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – House prices in Galway City are up almost 9 percent compared to this time last year.

That’s according to the latest report from property website Daft.ie.

The average home in the city is now €317 thousand, an increase of 8.6 percent year-on-year.

It’s the second largest increase among the main cities, just slightly behind Limerick.

Meanwhile, in the county, the average home now is €209 thousand, an increase of 6.3 percent compared to this time last year.

The latest figures reveal that city house prices are now 95 percent above their lowest point – while the figure for the county stands at 65 percent.

Report author, Ronan Lyons, says overall, cities outside Dublin are all up…

