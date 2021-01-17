City house prices expected to experience largest growth nationwide

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A new survey is predicting that house prices in Galway City will experience the biggest increase in the country this year.

The survey, carried out by Real Estate Alliance, is based on the average price of a three-bed semi detatched home.

It predicts that the price of such homes in the city will increase by 8 percent over the next 12 months.

While in the county, the asking price is predicted to rise by 4 percent during that time.

The average price for three-bed semi-detatched homes in the city is now €290 thousand – while in the county, the figure stands at €170 thousand.

The REA survey predicts the lowest increase nationwide will be in Waterford City, where prices are expected to increase by 2 percent.