City house prices could rise by up to 10 percent this year

Written by on 13 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – House prices in Galway City could rise by as much as 10 percent this year.

That’s according to the Sunday Times Property Guide for 2019, which estimates an increase of between 8 and 10 percent over the next twelve months.

It notes a particular demand for semi-detached homes last year, with some properties increasing by as much as 50 percent.

However, it also reveals that prices in the county face a much smaller climb – with an estimated increase of between zero and five percent.

Nationally, properties outside of Dublin are expected to rise by almost 8 percent this year – twice the rate forecast for the capital.

However, the figure is lower than expected – Sunday Times Property Editor Linda Daly says uncertainty surrounding Brexit continues to dog the market.

