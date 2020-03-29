City hotels to offer free stays to HSE frontline staff

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Several hotels in the city are to offer free stays to HSE front-line health workers.

The offer is being made by the Choice Hotel Group – which is offering 1,800 free overnight stays at its hotels nationwide.

Included in the hotels on offer are the G Hotel, Hardiman Hotel and House Hotel in Galway City.

It’s estimated the break package is worth an estimated €250 thousand.

To avail of a free night, HSE frontline workers can subscribe through an online form on Choice Hotel’s social media platforms.

They’ll receive a link to book room nights between August 2020 and July 2021.

The Choice Hotel Group says the move is an expression of gratitude for the superb work being carried out by healthcare workers during a difficult time.