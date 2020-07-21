City Hotelier denied planning permission for Eyre Square Tourist accommodation

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A city Hotelier has been denied planning permission to convert a protected Georgian building on Eyre Square into Tourist accommodation.

Richard Byrne, who owns the Eyre Square, Victoria and Salthill Hotels had sought permission to create 23 tourist accommodation beds at 23 Eyre Square.

The plan has been refused by city planners.

The plan included the change of use of the site from office and residential to tourist accommodation and included the demolition of sub standard additions at the rear of the terrace.

The building, which is a protected structure, dates back to the 1800’s.

The plan called for the construction of an extension to the rear of the terrace that would house 15 en-suite bedrooms over four levels, while the existing terrace would be upgraded and converted from offices to 8 en suite bedrooms, a kitchen, dinning area and associated works.

In refusing the application, city planners stated that the development was of poor form, layout and design , and had a poor relationship with the historic fabric of the protected structure. .

According to the decision file, the applicant failed to submit a sufficient level of architectural conservation expertise that would demonstrate the effect the development would have on the protected structure.

A report also filed by the Fire Authority stated that the proposed plans did not comply with fire safety regulations for means of escape and compartmentation.