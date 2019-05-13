City hosts launch of fund to support Irish language students and Gaeltacht households

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has hosted the launch of a fund of a quarter of a million euro which will support Irish language students and benefit Gaeltacht households

The scheme is being described as a new opportunity for third level students to spend three months in Gaeltacht regions, making up a full semester.

It’ll be aimed at students who have Irish as a core language – or who require a high level of competency in Irish in order to work in certain fields.

In launching the fund Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne said it's a strong committment to the Gaeltacht and the Irish language.