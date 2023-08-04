City has lowest vaccine uptake rates in Galway as UHG battles COVID outbreak

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city is the area in Galway with the lowest COVID-19 vaccine uptake.

The figures are published as University Hospital Galway is battling COVID outbreaks across five wards.

The latest HPSC report on vaccines shows over 90 per cent people in Ireland have received at least one COVID jab.

CSO figures show 85 percent of people aged 12 years and older who are living in Galway city have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine course.

That compares with rates above 90 per cent for all other areas across the county.

However, rates are slightly better for Galway City West, with an uptake rate of 93 per cent.

Meanwhile, just over half of people across Galway City and County have gotten their booster jab, with less than 4 percent of people receiving the fourth jab.