2 November 2023

City Hall to light up teal this evening to mark Alzheimers Awareness Month

City Hall will be lit up in the color teal this evening, to mark Alzheimers Awareness Month.

The move is part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Light the World in Teal programme.

Over 50 million people around the world live with Alzheimers or a related dementia.

