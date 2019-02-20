City Hall to host meeting on water safety

Galway Bay fm newsroom -Key stakeholders for the delivery of water safety measures in the city are to meet in city hall tomorrow (Thursday).

Groups attending include representatives from the RNLI, Gardai, coast guard, civil defence and students’ union.

The private meeting will receive a presentation on the thermal imaging cameras being trialed in the city.

Proposals will also be discussed on signage along the river.

At 5, Mayor of Galway Niall McNelis says huge progress has been made in making the city’s waterways safer and now the focus will turn to prevention…

*