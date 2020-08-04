City Hall opens book of condolence following death of John Hume

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city council has opened a book of condolence following the death of John Hume.

The remains of the former Nobel peace prize winner will be removed from his home in Donegal to Saint Eugene’s cathedral in Derry this evening.

Mr. Hume passed away in the early hours of yesterday having suffered from Dementia for some time.

He was awarded the freedom of Galway city in 1999 in appreciation for his work in the promotion of peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

A funeral mass will be held for the 83 year old tomorrow in accordance with public health guidance.

A book of condolence will be opened at City Hall this morning and will remain open until Friday afternoon.

Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv told Keith Finnegan on Galway talks John Hume did a lot for the country – often against the odds….