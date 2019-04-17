City Hall hears opening ceremony for Galway 2020 to take place in February

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway 2020 is to hold its opening ceremony in February with details of the overall programme to be announced in autumn.

An update on the European Capital of Culture project was presented to city councillors by the group’s CEO Patricia Philbin last evening, with various concerns raised over funding and public awareness of the overall 2020 drive.

The CEO Patricia Philbin advised the meeting that negotiations are ongoing on a number of sponsorship deals.

She said two members of an EU expert panel recently visited and met the team and noted a significant improvement in how the project was advancing since their last meeting in November.

Ms Philbin said the group is engaging with all embassies , most recently embassies in Japan and Lithuania.

Councillor Colette Connolly was one of a number of members who raised concerns over funding streams for the project, asking if the amounts stated in the bid book will be forthcoming.

Councillor Frank Fahy argued there is no clear indication that Galway is European Capital of Culture and asked if there is a plan for signage.

Councillor Padraig Conneely questioned the amount spent on consultancy fees and argued sponsorship figures to date are not acceptable.

Councillor Donal Lyons said councillors can all become ambassadors once the details of the programme have been announced and that they will be in a ‘bit of a vacuum’ until then.

The meeting heard the opening ceremony will now take place in February with details of the programme to be announced in autumn.

The designation has been embroiled in controversy following a string of resignations, and concerns raised by the artistic community over funding and communication issues.