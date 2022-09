Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Deaf Centre will host a Culture Night event tomorrow evening to mark International day of Sign Languages.

The event, titled ‘Galway Deaf Culture – an ‘Insight and Overview’ will feature three 30 minute classes which will cover sign language, deaf culture norms, and instruments that deaf people use.

It will take place in the Galway Mechanics Institute from 8pm until 10pm.

Meanwhile City Hall will be lit up in Blue, the colour that represents the Deaf community.