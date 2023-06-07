City flood defence scheme likely to be more complex than originally planned

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major planned flood defence scheme for the city is likely to be far more complex than originally expected.

The Coirib Go Cósta scheme will cost more than €10m and is set to be delivered by 2027.

Some years ago, the city was identified as needing flood defence works through a national survey undertaken through the CFRAM programme.

The proposed scheme will protect against a 1-in-100 year river flooding and a 1-in-200 year coastal flood event.

Specific areas identified in the report are Nimmos Pier, Claddagh Quay, Raven Place & Eglinton Canal, Wolfe Tone Bridge, Merchants Quay, Long Walk & New Docks and Salthill.

The scope of the scheme will be agreed following the completion of an early analysis process, expected to be completed in the very near future.

The early indications are that the scheme required will be significantly more substantial than what was outlined in the initial CFRAM report.

A range of options will be designed, with a preferred overall scheme to be put forward for planning following a further public consultation process.

Some of the potential options include solid walls, raised embankments, glass walls, boardwalks, balconies, raised roads and submergible furniture and vegetation.