11 September 2024

City Flood Defence Scheme a decade away from completion

A flood relief scheme for Galway City is likely to take another ten years before it is completed.

It’s in its early stage, with the first of five stages expected to be completed no sooner than the end of 2026.

The plan will be going to the public several times for non-statutory consultation, which has been recommended following similar flood schemes in Cork.

It’s described as a significant body of work, with a number of factors to take into account, including aesthetics, environmental, technical and socially.

Councillor and Vice Chair for City Central John McDonagh is very concerned about the timeline and is pressing for interim minor works to take place:

